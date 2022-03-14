Weybosset Research & Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises approximately 3.5% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $233.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,823. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.77. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on GD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

