Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $15.62 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Federal Agricultural Mortgage accounts for about 5.8% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $15,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 100.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 99,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded up $5.51 on Monday, hitting $128.73. 54,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.96. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $94.20 and a 1-year high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Robert G. Sexton acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $88,386.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

