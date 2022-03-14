Weybosset Research & Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for about 1.0% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,674,000 after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 10,173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 149,850 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 111,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY traded down $3.63 on Monday, hitting $179.79. 466,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,850. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.10 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.