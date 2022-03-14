Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,600 ($47.17) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s current price.

WPM stock opened at GBX 3,576 ($46.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.63 and a quick ratio of 13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,099.02. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 2,288.68 ($29.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,860 ($50.58).

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.