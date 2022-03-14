Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,600 ($47.17) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s current price.
WPM stock opened at GBX 3,576 ($46.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.63 and a quick ratio of 13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,099.02. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 2,288.68 ($29.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,860 ($50.58).
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.