WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of WHF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.92. 1,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,750. The company has a market cap of $346.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 41.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 97.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 58.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

