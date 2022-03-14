William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of BrightView in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

BV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

BV opened at $13.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.37. BrightView has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in BrightView in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BrightView in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in BrightView by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BrightView in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BrightView in the 4th quarter worth $80,000.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

