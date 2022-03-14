Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wingstop by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after buying an additional 56,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,419.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 70,482 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $1,867,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 224.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WING opened at $123.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 86.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.87. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.48 and a 12-month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

