Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,661 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 58,796 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 160.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 107,590.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTFC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $91.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.96. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $65.66 and a 52-week high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

About Wintrust Financial (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.