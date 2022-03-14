WinVest Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period To End on March 14th (NASDAQ:WINVU)

WinVest Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:WINVU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 14th. WinVest Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

WinVest Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. WinVest Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in WinVest Acquisition during the third quarter worth $309,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in WinVest Acquisition during the third quarter worth $458,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WinVest Acquisition during the third quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in WinVest Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,006,000.

