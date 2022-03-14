Wolf Group Capital Advisors Acquires 3,429 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $90.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,854. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.02. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 276.47%.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

