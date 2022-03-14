Wolf Group Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 211,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 1.8% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned 0.13% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

RDVY traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,338. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.