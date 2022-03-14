Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) PT Raised to $135.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.86.

Get Woodward alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $121.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,977,000 after purchasing an additional 202,018 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,725,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,445,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,025,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,212,000 after purchasing an additional 85,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.