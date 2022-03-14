Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives $136.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WK. Citigroup began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Workiva stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.64. 336,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,953. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.11 and its 200 day moving average is $131.35. Workiva has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,096,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,435,000 after purchasing an additional 328,993 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

