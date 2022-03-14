Wrapped NXM 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.46 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $25.54 or 0.00065879 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $42.83 million and $2.46 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00033707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00104416 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

