WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Raised to C$201.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$201.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WSPOF. CIBC upped their price target on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded WSP Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.10.

Shares of WSPOF opened at $130.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.26. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $92.43 and a 52 week high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

