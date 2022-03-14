Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a market cap of $22.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $4.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 322.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,005 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 156.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Xcel Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 13.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

