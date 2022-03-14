Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,060 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Yiren Digital were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yiren Digital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE YRD opened at $1.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $161.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.53. Yiren Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68.

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

