YooShi Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (YOOSHI)

YooShi (CURRENCY:YOOSHI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One YooShi coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YooShi has a market capitalization of $101.60 million and $591,760.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YooShi has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045027 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.70 or 0.06600400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,993.13 or 0.99728687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00040819 BTC.

YooShi Coin Profile

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

Buying and Selling YooShi

