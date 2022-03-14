Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $497.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) to post $497.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $491.00 million to $503.30 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $472.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIMC shares. TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.33. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,892 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,952,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

