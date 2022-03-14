Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $6.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

BC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.21.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 485.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 97,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brunswick by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 44,214 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Brunswick by 30.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Brunswick by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 863,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,033,000 after buying an additional 22,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 116,823.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

BC stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.69. The stock had a trading volume of 47,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,002. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.66. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $117.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

