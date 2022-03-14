Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) will report sales of $55.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.18 million and the lowest is $55.37 million. Phreesia posted sales of $41.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year sales of $211.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.59 million to $211.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $263.15 million, with estimates ranging from $259.96 million to $265.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phreesia.

PHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink lowered Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.79.

PHR stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.50. 535,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,039. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $76.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $6,504,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

