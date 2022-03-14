Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

SHEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

SHEN opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 164,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 71,950 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 36,397 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $972,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

