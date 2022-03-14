Zacks: Analysts Expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). ChromaDex reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 40.22% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

CDXC stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ChromaDex by 132.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 207,036 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in ChromaDex by 18.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 956,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 147,437 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in ChromaDex by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 416,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ChromaDex by 14.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 106,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

