Zacks: Analysts Expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Post $6.76 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.40 and the highest is $7.70. Moderna posted earnings of $2.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 138%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $2,448,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,513 shares of company stock worth $47,735,721 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $1,482,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in Moderna by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $773,229,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Moderna by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $138.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

