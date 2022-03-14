Zacks: Analysts Expect ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) to post $22.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $15.84 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full year sales of $56.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.72 million to $63.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $51.67 million, with estimates ranging from $50.40 million to $52.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ProPhase Labs.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProPhase Labs in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ProPhase Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the third quarter worth about $119,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 50,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRPH opened at $6.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

