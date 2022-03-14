Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Cryoport posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($5.31). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $33,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $10,525,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,836 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 33,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cryoport by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $175,642,000 after buying an additional 49,204 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 94,076 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CYRX traded down $1.64 on Monday, reaching $27.33. 41,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,235. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a current ratio of 16.26.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

