Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) to report earnings per share of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Magna International reported earnings per share of $1.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,549,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 48.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 348,205 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in Magna International by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 252,299 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,136,000 after purchasing an additional 228,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,318,000 after purchasing an additional 177,475 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGA traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.13. The stock had a trading volume of 222,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,294. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. Magna International has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

