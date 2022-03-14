Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. Nokia posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Nokia’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nokia has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

