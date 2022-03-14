Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $115.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ralph Lauren outpaced the industry in a year's time, courtesy its robust surprise trend, which continued in third-quarter fiscal 2022. The company reported the sixth straight earnings beat and the fourth consecutive revenue surprise in the fiscal third quarter. Results gained from robust revenue growth across all regions on a strong holiday season and digital growth. Persistent brand elevation efforts and robust full-priced selling trends have been aiding AURs. The company provided a solid fiscal fourth quarter and raised its fiscal 2022 view. However, the company is witnessing higher marketing costs owing to digital expansion and new consumer acquisition. The company also expects the highly volatile and inflationary input cost environment to continue in fiscal 2022. Adverse currency is likely to partly hurt fiscal 2022 results.”

RL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.79.

Shares of RL opened at $107.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $100.44 and a twelve month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

