ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Cap of $651,754.78

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $651,754.78 and $119.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0702 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.83 or 0.00393642 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00074489 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00097647 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003995 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

