Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.90

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 1030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.80 to $5.40 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.97.

Get Zhihu alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZH. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Zhihu in the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103,690 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Zhihu by 471.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 770,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 635,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Zhihu by 249.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 424,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zhihu by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 607,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.