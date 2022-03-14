Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.93.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZION. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

NASDAQ ZION opened at $64.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,553,000 after buying an additional 69,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,136,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,768,000 after purchasing an additional 69,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,218,000 after purchasing an additional 71,343 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,917,000 after purchasing an additional 73,201 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,387,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.