$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,706. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,294,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,710,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,336,000 after purchasing an additional 225,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 102,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,223.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 509,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 470,597 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

