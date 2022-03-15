-$0.17 EPS Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). SmileDirectClub reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 234.88% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $796.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.14. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 355,858 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 346,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 182,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

