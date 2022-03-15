$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is ($0.14). Fortress Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortress Biotech.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FBIO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 768.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 236,198 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 169,790 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

FBIO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. 206,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,165. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $125.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.32. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.