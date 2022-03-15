$0.22 EPS Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Newmark Group posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370 in the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMRK stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.38. 1,036,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.09%.

Newmark Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.