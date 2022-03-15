-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.11). Amyris reported earnings per share of ($1.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amyris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Amyris by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $3.92 on Thursday. Amyris has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

