$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) will report $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Johnson Controls International reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $61.49. 5,500,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,366,032. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $3,298,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $552,369,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

