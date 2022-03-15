$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.63. J & J Snack Foods reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $318.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:JJSF traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,313. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

