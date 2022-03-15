-$0.70 EPS Expected for Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Redbox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redbox will report full-year earnings of ($3.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($3.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Redbox.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Redbox from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Redbox from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Redbox from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 12.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Redbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDBX opened at 1.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 3.64. Redbox has a twelve month low of 1.61 and a twelve month high of 27.22.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

