$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) to post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.89. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 35,398 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 93,571.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.95. 1,459,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,348. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

About Spirit Realty Capital (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

