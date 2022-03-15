$0.90 EPS Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Antero Resources reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $401,189,000 after buying an additional 94,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Antero Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,186,000 after buying an additional 831,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,095,000 after buying an additional 94,814 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 29.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,015,000 after purchasing an additional 911,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,538,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 4.08. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

