$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) will post $1.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $975.15 million. Align Technology posted sales of $894.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.69.

ALGN traded up $12.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $390.73. 1,708,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,289. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $372.62 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $493.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $601.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Align Technology by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

