$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) will report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. eBay posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.94. 8,926,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,612,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.38. eBay has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in eBay by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $337,059,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 5.5% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

