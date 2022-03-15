$1.09 EPS Expected for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) will announce $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for YPF Sociedad Anónima’s earnings. YPF Sociedad Anónima posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,916.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.
On average, analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover YPF Sociedad Anónima.
YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,246,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 28.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.
YPF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.42. 59,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.
