$1.09 EPS Expected for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) will announce $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for YPF Sociedad Anónima’s earnings. YPF Sociedad Anónima posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,916.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover YPF Sociedad Anónima.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,246,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 28.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

YPF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.42. 59,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

