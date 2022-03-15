-$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) to announce ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.94). DraftKings posted earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($3.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.97). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. The company had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,709,041. DraftKings has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.97.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 295,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $5,202,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,838,500 and have sold 978,895 shares worth $20,053,354. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

