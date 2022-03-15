$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $10.41 on Tuesday, hitting $308.97. 898,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,542. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $225.61 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,586,696,000 after purchasing an additional 320,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,624 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,087,000 after acquiring an additional 88,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,957,000 after acquiring an additional 35,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $335,106,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

