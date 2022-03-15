10,003 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBX. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 51.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 38.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $264,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,750 shares of company stock worth $1,307,115. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of DBX opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.