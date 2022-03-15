10,003 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBX. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 51.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 38.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $264,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,750 shares of company stock worth $1,307,115. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DBX opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.
Dropbox Profile (Get Rating)
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
