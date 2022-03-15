$11.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) will post $11.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.02 billion to $11.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $11.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $46.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.66 billion to $47.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $48.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.27 billion to $49.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.75. 15,976,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,607,113. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average of $62.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

