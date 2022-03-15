11,162 Shares in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 3.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Foresight Autonomous by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Foresight Autonomous by 367.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 66,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous in the second quarter valued at $6,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Foresight Autonomous stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $7.96.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.